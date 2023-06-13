Patricia Ann Burdine Ray, 82, of Lawrenceburg passed away Monday, June 5th at Southern Regional Health System following a brief illness. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and resident of Lawrenceburg. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.
She is survived by one son, Allen (Wendy) Ray of Columbia, 3 grandchildren, Blake Ray of Lawrenceburg, Jake Ray of Knoxville, and Sarah (Evan) Warnick of Aurora, KY - 3 great grandchildren, Kolby and Kamden Ray of Collinwood and Nolan Warnick of Aurora, KY.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Raymond H. “Perk” Ray, her parents, Robert L. Burdine, Sr. and Mary Evelyn Harwell Burdine, and her brother, Robert L. (Betty) Burdine, Jr. of Florence, AL.
The family would like to acknowledge with love and gratitude, the following: her circle of closest and dearest friends, the administration and staff of NHC Brink Street, and all of our extended family and friends - by virtue of her example, they are many.
A graveside, memorial service for Patricia Ann Ray will be held at Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg on Saturday, June 17, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Kent Bailey officiating. Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.