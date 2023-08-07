Patricia Ann Ray, age 76, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, August 03, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from CPS Cards, and of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Richard and Rosie Galloway Staggs; her first husband, Willie Rippy II; her second husband, Terry Ray; one daughter, Brenda Griggs; one granddaughter, Angela Lee Griggs Boucher; nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her son, Willie Rippy III of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Linda Staggs Porter and Deborah Kay Jones, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Harold Gene Staggs of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandsons, Josh Griggs of Adamsville, TN, Cody Blaine Rippy of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Billy "B.J." Rippy of IN; five great-grandchildren; two foster children, Depriko McClain and Krissy McClain; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 08, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 09, 2023, with Billy Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Chief Creek Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
