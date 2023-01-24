Patricia Ann Simpson, 67, of Lexington died Monday, January 23, 2023, at her residence.
Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, 12-1 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM in the chapel. Burial will be at Richardson Chapel.
Mrs. Simpson was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Simpson; parents, Elmer and Mildred Patterson Peoples; brother, Sam Peoples.
She is survived by her son, Chris Hicks (Jennifer); step daughter, Michelle Lopp (Daniel); grandchildren, Levi Hicks, Harley Tucker, Paula Killen (Nathan), Zane Tucker, Devon Lopp (Faith), and Azlee Lopp; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Luke , Wheeler, Baylee, Braxton, and Kinsley; brothers, J. D. Peoples and Ellis Peoples; several nieces and nephews.
