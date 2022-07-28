Patricia “Pat” Brewer Wilson entered the Kingdom of Heaven on the afternoon of July 25th, 2022. Pat touched many lives and those who met her loved her sweet nature, kind heart and generous spirit. She truly has a love of the Lord and Heaven has an astounding new resident. She is elated to be free from the mortal suffering and says Heaven is indescribable.
Pat is survived and truly missed by her Husband of 44 years, Lloyd “Chris” Wilson and their son, Lloyd C. Wilson Jr.; Grandchildren, Jaylen Lee Beaman, Brianna Chandler and Jeremiah Martin; Siblings, Catherine Ward Brewer, Robert Manson Brewer Jr, Helen Brewer Graves, Malinda Brewer Fletcher (Donald), Knox Campbell Brewer, Neika Brewer Wright (John); Nephews, Hunter Seagroves (Alicia), Robert Hayes Beard, Dalton Locke; Nieces, Rachel Beard Hurst (Michael), Allison Duplex (Josh), Ashley Wright.
Patty and her Husband shared an amazingly deep love. They met and married in six weeks and during their 44 years together they truly became one in the same. They will be together again in eternity. She is a loving and amazing lady and a true servant of Our Lord.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the Memorial Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Caleb Smith officiating.
Interment will be at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
