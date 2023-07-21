LOCAL OBIT 2

Patricia Louise Gist Ellis, 71, of Killen, AL, passed away July 20, 2023 at her home. Patricia was a retired seamstress and was born in Lawrence County, TN.

Patricia is survived by:

Brothers: Elton Gist (Carolyn), Thomas Gist, & Charles Gist (Susan)

Sister:  Myra Hill (Gary)

Numerous nieces & nephews

Great nephew:  Noah Williams

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Luther G. Gist & Nettie L. Clemmons Gist

            Brother:  Benny Gist

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 1:00pm – 2:45pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  There will be a graveside service at 3:00pm, at Greenhill Cemetery, with burial to follow.

Pallbearers will be:  Kevin Hill, Gary Hill, Jr., Thomas Gist, Kaden Gist, Dale Gist, Randy Gist, Chuck Gist & Kerry Gist.

Honorary pallbearer will be: Allen Gist

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.  

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you