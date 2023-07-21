Patricia Louise Gist Ellis, 71, of Killen, AL, passed away July 20, 2023 at her home. Patricia was a retired seamstress and was born in Lawrence County, TN.
Patricia is survived by:
Brothers: Elton Gist (Carolyn), Thomas Gist, & Charles Gist (Susan)
Sister: Myra Hill (Gary)
Numerous nieces & nephews
Great nephew: Noah Williams
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Luther G. Gist & Nettie L. Clemmons Gist
Brother: Benny Gist
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 1:00pm – 2:45pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service at 3:00pm, at Greenhill Cemetery, with burial to follow.
Pallbearers will be: Kevin Hill, Gary Hill, Jr., Thomas Gist, Kaden Gist, Dale Gist, Randy Gist, Chuck Gist & Kerry Gist.
Honorary pallbearer will be: Allen Gist
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
