Patricia Ann Patterson, age 74 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved spending time with her grandkids, couponing, and gathering with her family.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Charles Patterson; Grandchild, Zack Patterson; Parents, Carnell and Velma Belew.
She is survived by her Son, Bobby Patterson (Cheryle); Grandchild, Jacob Patterson; Brothers, Ricky Belew (Jennie), Randy Belew; Sisters, Linda Peters, Barbara Norman (Ronnie); Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Funeral service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Brother Nathan Duncan officiating.
Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
