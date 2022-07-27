Patrick “Pat” Joel Kelly Sr. passed away on July 27th, 2022. He was born in Prospect, TN on March 16th,1950 and was 72 years old.
Pat was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening in his free time. Pat loved to listen to classic country music and watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke. He was a very godly man who loved his church and his family dearly.
He is preceded in death by parents his parents, Joel Burton “JB” and Geraldine Kelly, Brothers Mike and Tim Kelly, Sister, Pam Banta, Sister-in-law, Alta Kelly, and Brother-in-law, Joe Banta.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 31st, 2022 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at Second Street Church of Christ in Pulaski, TN.
A celebration of life will follow at 3:00pm at Second Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by,
Son, Jay (Dianne) Kelly of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Jennifer (Mike) McKnight of Pulaski, TN
Son, Jeremy (Laura) Kelly of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Derek, Peyton, Shanlie, Brooklyn, Tatum, J.D., Conner, Leland, and Zadie
Great-Granddaughter, Brynlee
Nephews, Mike Kelly, of Cleveland, TN
Chris Kelly, Calhoun, GA
Niece, Yohonna Conway, of Calhoun, GA
He is also survived by numerous friends and family members.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Patrick “Pat” Joel Kelly Sr.
