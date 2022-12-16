Patsy Ann (Franks) Herndon went to her forever home on 12-13-2022 and she was surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born in Lester, AL at the Jackson Memorial Hospital. She currently resided in Pulaski, TN.
She was preceded in death by her father E. W. Franks and her mother, Warren Ada Cole Franks and her son, Marty Shane Herndon.
Her surviving relatives include: daughter Marci Smith (Darren), daughter, Jodi Graham (Phil), son, Alvin Herndon (Heather), grandchildren, Molly, Marty, Matthew, Catherine, Macalister and Evan, brother, Bobby Franks (Sandra). Patsy attended Belmont University for her undergraduate degree and Peabody in Nashville, TN for her master’s degree where she earned her education degree.
Patsy impacted the lives of countless children during her 30 years of teaching in Nashville, and predominately in Minor Hill, TN where she retired from and where she also grew up. She was also a Sunday School teacher at Minor Hill Baptist for many years. She loved to travel and went to all 50 states and 6 out of 7 of the continents, loved to shop and most of all spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of the Giles County Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Giles County Senior Center in her memory.
Visitation will be on Friday, 12-16-22, from 4 PM to 8PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 12-17-22, at 11 AM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Giles Memory Garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.