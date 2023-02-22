Patsy Diane Davis, age 72, of Summertown, TN passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from the Lawrence County School Bus Garage where she was a supervisor, and a member of Unity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lyons; and one daughter, Carla Gay Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Davis of Summertown, TN; two sons, Scott Davis and Stan Davis (Brittney), both of Summertown, TN; her mother, Sue Lyons of Summertown, TN; one brother, Chuck Lyons (Pam) of Paris, TN; four grandchildren, Lindsey Davis, Evan Davis, Pearl Davis, and Addalon "A.A." Davis; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, February 24, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 25, 2023, with Brandon Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
