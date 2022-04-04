Patsy Lee Weaver, age 85, a resident of West Point, Tennessee, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Born on January 5, 1937, in New Prospect, Tennessee, Patsy was the daughter of the late Joe Petty Richardson and the late Cora Gunnell Richardson. She was a 1953 graduate of Lawrence County High School and worked twenty-two and a half years as a medical clerk for Crowder Clinic in Lawrenceburg before retiring in 1999. Patsy was a member of West Point Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith Lee Weaver, sons, Joe (Cathy) Weaver, John (Amy) Weaver, brother, Nelson (Arlene) Richardson, three grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Weaver, Jr. and sister, Mildred Asplint.
The family will celebrate her life with a graveside service at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website www.TnFunerals.com.
