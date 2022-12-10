Paul Cleveland, 71 of Five Points, TN, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a veteran of the National Guard, retired from International Paper, and a member of Bonnertown Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday December 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Carlos Castell will be officiating. Burial will follow in Second Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday December 13, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are his wife: Cassie Cleveland of Five Points, TN, son: Nathan Cleveland (Jessica) of Lexington, AL, daughter: Amanda Watkins (Heath) of Five Points, TN, two brothers: Grover Cleveland of Five Points, TN, and Hubert Cleveland of Five Points, TN, four grandchildren, one great grandson.
Preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Vera Adair Cleveland; brothers: Audie Cleveland & Ray Cleveland; sisters: Alice Luffman, Mary Annie Vanderford, Maggie Flatt and Lottie Mae Marston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.