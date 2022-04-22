Paul Dennis Beets of Pulaski passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 24, 1946 in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 75 years old.
He loved his family and friends, loved his work as a cab driver and taking care of his kids. He was an avid dog lover.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00pm in Rose Hill Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Bryant and Alta Mae Pinkelton Beets, sisters, Callie Beets, Barbara Dale Henderson, Clara Mae Williams, Willma Beets , Mary Grace Wihgby and Reba Higgins, brothers, Billy Beets and Vernon Beets.
He is survived by his
Son, Darrell (Rhonda Smith) Beets of Pulaski
Daughter, Kawii Beets of Pulaski
Son Kobey Beets of Pulaski
Daughter, Lee Ann Allen of Pulaski
Son, Robin (Karen) Beets of Chattnooga
Daughter, Jackie (Dixon) Brown of Seveirville
Daughter, Courtney Smith or Murfreesboro
Grandsons, Darrell and Jakari Beets
8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren
Sisters, Larry Sue Smith of Lewisburg and Joann Russell of Huntsville.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Paul Dennis Beets.
