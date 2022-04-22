LOCAL OBITUARY

Paul Dennis Beets of Pulaski passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his residence.  He was born on October 24, 1946 in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 75 years old.

He loved his family and friends, loved his work as a cab driver and taking care of his kids.  He was an avid dog lover.

A graveside service will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00pm in Rose Hill Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Bryant and Alta Mae Pinkelton Beets, sisters, Callie Beets, Barbara Dale Henderson, Clara Mae Williams, Willma Beets , Mary Grace Wihgby and Reba Higgins, brothers, Billy Beets and Vernon Beets.

He is survived by his

Son, Darrell (Rhonda Smith) Beets of Pulaski

Daughter, Kawii Beets of Pulaski

Son Kobey Beets of Pulaski

Daughter, Lee Ann Allen of Pulaski

Son, Robin (Karen) Beets of Chattnooga

Daughter, Jackie (Dixon) Brown of Seveirville

Daughter, Courtney Smith or Murfreesboro

Grandsons, Darrell and Jakari Beets

8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren

Sisters, Larry Sue Smith of Lewisburg and Joann Russell of Huntsville.

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Paul Dennis Beets.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Beets as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

