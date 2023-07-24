Paul Eldridge Prince, age 82 of Pulaski, passed away Saturday July 22, 2023 at his home.
Paul was born June 6, 1941 in Giles County, TN to Lurton and Mary Colbert Prince. He was an Air Force Veteran, retired from Xerox, member of First Baptist Church Pulaski, the Pace Car Club, Good News Sunday School Class, the Giles County Humane Association, and supporter of Life Choice. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathy Prince, brothers David Prince, John Prince, and sister Marilyn Yant.
Visitation will be Tuesday July 25, 2023 from 11-2 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wrap Closet at First Baptist Church (Foster Program) : 407 South 1st Street Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include his sons Tony Prince (Cary) of Pulaski, Craig Thompson (Jill) of Pulaski, daughters Debi Ellis (Jim) of Lake City, FL, Kim Gowan (Andy) of Chattanooga, Traci Blade of Pulaski, brother Steve Prince (Linda) of Pulaski, sister Bettye Lamay of Pulaski, grandchildren Christofer, Laurie, Keri, Derrick, Andrew, Elizabeth, Makayla, Whitten, Aiden, great grandchildren Jadyn, Jabreylahn, Jayden, Jayce, Liam, McKinley, Austyn, Gentry.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
