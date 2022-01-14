Paul Gobble, age 73, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Wayne County, TN, retired owner of South East Carriers, owner of Gobble Properties, and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T. J. and Pauline Moore Gobble.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Gobble of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sons, Tracy Gobble (Pam) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Shawn Gobble of Tiptonville, TN, and Jeremy Gobble (Tassie) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Joe Gobble (Bettie) of Columbia, TN and David "Hop" Gobble (Sylvia) of Lawrenceburg, TN; seven grandchildren, Brooke Weigart (Mitch), Brandon Gobble (Fiance Kenzie), Cassie Dooley (Lance), Kody Gobble (Presley), Carson Gobble, T. J. Gobble, and Pacey Gobble, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; and three great-grandchildren, Sutton Weigart, Brees Weigart, and Deacon Dooley.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 15, 2022, with Chad Moore and Mickey Brackin officiating. Interment will follow at Gobble Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
