Paul Linus “P.L.” King Jr., 90, of St. Joseph, TN passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at his residence after an extended illness. He was a cattleman and auctioneer.
P.L. was born on April 28, 1932 in Loretto, TN to Paul L. King Sr. and Genevieve Mecke King. He was a 1950 graduate of Coffee High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a partner in King Realty and Auction Company with his brother Henry. He owned and operated King Livestock Auction before managing the Florence Trading Post with Dewey Mitchell Jr. P.L. left the Trading Post to return home to manage his own cattle operation until his passing. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, TN.
In addition to his parents, P.L. was preceded in death by his brother, Henry L. King, sisters, Ann Davis and Mary Frances McCool, and granddaughter, Emily Marks.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Barbara Evers King; three sons, Paul L. King III (Ellen), Harold L. King (Pam), and Henry J. King; two daughters, Barbara Marks (Michael) and Kathryn Thomas; ten grandchildren, Courtney King, Paul L. “Drew” King IV, Andrew Shelton (BrinLee), Blair Shelton, Michael Marks Jr., Jude Thomas, Luke Thomas, Lily Thomas, Genevieve King and Leo King; one great-grandchild, River Shelton.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, TN followed by the funeral Mass with Rev. Delly Mutajuka officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in St. Joseph, TN. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Mann, caregiver Stephaine Littrell, and to Anna Giles and Mary Glass of Gentiva Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart School, Loretto, TN, St. Joseph School, Florence, AL or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
