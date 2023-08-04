Paul M. "Strick" Strickland, Sr., age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, August 02, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was born in Walker County, AL on May 8, 1931, and a graduate of Meek High School. Mr. Strickland served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Paul was a self-employed mason and took pride in his many years as a skilled masonry contractor. He retired in 2007, in order to devote himself to taking care of his loving wife, Dean. He was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. He was also a member of Mimosa Lodge No 542 where he received several honors in his life including 60 Year Mason, and the Pin of Excellence Award. His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, and he was an avid Alabama football fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Eugene and Juda Elizabeth Wilson Strickland; his wife, Mary Dean Jaco Strickland; five brothers, Eugene Strickland, Almos "Tap" Strickland, Alvis "Bit" Strickland, Sammy Strickland, and Don Strickland; and three sisters, Faye Hamilton, Louise Ward, and Myra Strickland.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Tripp of Lawrenceburg, TN, Paul Strickland, Jr. (Tonya) of Franklin, TN, and Dylilah Hill (Gene) of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren, Tim Tripp (Sarah) of New Market, AL, Ella Hill of Lawrenceburg, TN, Sadie Hill of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Elisha Strickland of Franklin, TN; one great-grandchild, Daniel Tripp (Jessica) of Lacey, WA; two brothers, Russell Strickland (LaVette) of Athens, AL and Randolph Strickland of Arley, AL; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, August 05, 2023, at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Mars Hill Baptist Church at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 05, 2023, with Mickey Brackin and Jeff Overton officiating. Interment will follow at Bumpas Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN with military honors and a masonic service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Mars Hill Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net
