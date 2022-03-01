Paula Lynn McCormick, age 73, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. She was a retired certified nurse’s aid from NHC in Lawrenceburg, TN.
Mrs. McCormick is preceded in death by her father, Harvey Graham Martin; mother, Alice Pearl Martin; sister, Donna Lea Martin; son, Randy Painter; and granddaughters, Stephanie and Heather Richardson.
She is survived by her husband, Robert McCormick of Lawrenceburg, TN; sister, Debbie Martin of Sun Lakes, AZ; daughters, Debbie Paulauskas of Thompson’s Station, TN, Valerie Painter of Lawrenceburg, TN, Tammy Richardson of Reno, NV, Cynthia Painter of Ohio, Renee Escue of Westmoreland, TN and Bobbi Carter of Westmoreland, TN; son, Kenneth Painter of Loretto, TN and Michael McCormick of Bald Knob, AR; grandsons, Kevin Shorey, William Farthing, James Richardson and Dylan Richardson; granddaughters, Arielle Curry, Hope Dimmick, Jaclyn Richardson and Chanda Painter; great-grandsons, Everett Shorey and Jaxon Richardson; great-granddaughter, Cecette Shorey; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00PM at Pettus-Turbo in Lawrenceburg, TN.
