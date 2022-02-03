LOCAL OBITUARY

Paula Lynn Raymond , age 48 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,and worked at TN-TEK  .  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Sam Clifft will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bumpas Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Husband-                     Gary Raymond                              Lawrenceburg, TN

Son-                              Tyler Luker                                   Leoma, TN

Daughter-                   Jamie Bennett                                Summertown, TN

Brother-                     Charlie Moore                                Lawrenceburg, TN

Sisters-                      Sonja Wisdom                                 Lawrenceburg, TN

                                    Gemma Hill                                    Lawrenceburg, TN

                                    Sherry Story                                  Lawrenceburg, TN

2 Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Paul & Carol Staggs Wright

Granddaughter- Emma Hope Bennett

     

To plant a tree in memory of Paula Raymond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

