Paula Lynn Raymond , age 48 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,and worked at TN-TEK . Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Sam Clifft will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bumpas Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Gary Raymond Lawrenceburg, TN
Son- Tyler Luker Leoma, TN
Daughter- Jamie Bennett Summertown, TN
Brother- Charlie Moore Lawrenceburg, TN
Sisters- Sonja Wisdom Lawrenceburg, TN
Gemma Hill Lawrenceburg, TN
Sherry Story Lawrenceburg, TN
2 Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Paul & Carol Staggs Wright
Granddaughter- Emma Hope Bennett
