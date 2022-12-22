Peggy Faye Kujala of Goodspring, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, TN. She was born in Nashville, TN on July 27th, 1941 and was 81 years old.
Peggy was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved taking care of her birds and plants. Peggy enjoyed listening to music and watching The Andy Griffith show. She loved cooking and traveling. Most of all Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by, her husband, Robert Kujala, her parents, William and Margaret Crook, and her brother, Bill Crook.
She is survived by,
Sons, Joe Ferrell of Minor Hill, TN
James (Tina) Ferrell of Minor Hill, TN
Michael Kujala of Lufkin, Texas
Billy (Jennifer) Kujala of Pollok, Texas
Daughters, Deb (Galen) Killion of Kearney, NE
Tammy McClendon of Omaha, NC
Numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great grandkids also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Peggy Faye Kujala.
