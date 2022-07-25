Peggy Geraldine Bosheers Headrick, age 85, of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Ethridge, TN, retired from Kmart and Rural King, and a member of OK Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Wilson and Rosie Lena Olmstead Bosheers; two sons, Mark Headrick and Marty Headrick; two grandchildren, Dakota Headrick and Leyton Headrick; and two great-grandchildren, Anthony Keener and Cooper Headrick.
She is survived by two sons, Mike Headrick (Deb) of Leighton, AL, and Mac Headrick (Jo) of Killen, AL; one daughter, Michelle Headrick of Leoma, TN; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Corey, Conor, Devin, Ashlynn, Zach, Savannah, and Alicia; ten great-grandchildren, Jazz, Montana, Paisley, Dawson, Matt, Kali, Kase, Kinlee, Kash, and Myla; two daughters-in-law, Lori Isbell of Bon Aqua, TN, and Selena Headrick of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Glenn Bosheers, and Larry Bosheers, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one sister, Bonnie Richardson of Loretto, TN
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 27, 2022, with Chad Moore officiating. Interment will follow at OK Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.