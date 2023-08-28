Peggy Irene McCoy Hopper was born December 19, 1930 in Keene Texas. Her parents Jim Tom McCoy & Eva Carter McCoy preceded her in death as did her husband of 54 happy years Mitchell Calvin Hopper. Her siblings also preceded her in death. Betty Heron Fogg, Pauline Myers Woodhouse, Shirley Ann Garza & Jim Tom McCoy Jr.
Peggy accepted Jesus as her Savior when she was fifteen years old and was a faithful Seventh-day Adventist Christian the rest of her life.
Locally she is survived by Nona Rekasis and Betty McCann. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews & her church family. She was one of the charter members of the Pulaski TN. SDA Church. She cofounded the Adventist Clothing Center currently located on Spring Street in Pulaski. During her leadership from 1976 thru 1994 they distributed over 440,000 articles of clothing helping over 37,000 people with it’s volunteers putting in over 27,000 hours. This work began from J. Marlin Goodman and the Lions club’s annual drive for cloths for the local school children.
Peggy worked as a civil service employee, working at the Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville Alabama for many years.
Peggy and her husband Mitch had lived in 16 different states but bought land here in Giles Co. TN in 1964 moving here in 1973 in the Anthony Hill area. Of all the places they ever lived she thought Giles County was their favorite and the prettiest. In fact, she was able to get three of her sisters and one sister in-law to also move onto their property.
At her church Peggy served as the Treasure and classroom teacher for many years. Until her death Peggy always looked forward to the Lord’s Return and the resurrection of the righteous dead. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Pulaski Seventh Day Adventist Church at 2808 Minor Hill Highway.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Peggy Irene McCoy Hopper.
