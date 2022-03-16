Peggy Jean Fleming, 85, of Rogersville, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at her residence. She was a Shoals Master Gardener and a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Fleming; parents Ada and Jim Bassham; brothers, Charles Bassham, Jimmy Gerald Bassham and Randy Bassham.
Survivors include her children, Phillip Fleming (Sandra), Jeanie Felker (Ricky), and Stanley Fleming; grandchildren, Carla Henson (Kevin), Dianna Ritter (Brad), Jeremy Fleming (Lisa), Jonathan Fleming (DeAnna) and Jared Fleming; great-grandchildren, Claudia Micah, Eli, Asa Henson, Bo, Blake, and Baylor Ritter, Annabeth Sutton, Darby Pierce, Falon, Canon Fleming and Sawyer Fleming.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Fleming, Jonathan Fleming, Jared Fleming, Brad Ritter, Kevin Henson, and Micah Henson.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM with the service following at 2.00 PM at Elkins East Chapel with Kevin Henson and Jonathan Fleming officiating.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Limestone for their love, compassion and care during the difficult time.
You are invited to leave condolences www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
