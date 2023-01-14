Peggy Jo Springer, 89, of Rogersville, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Limestone Health Care in Athens.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, 5-8 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, 2 PM in the chapel with Bro. Mike Poff officiating. Burial will be at Harvey Cemetery.
Mrs. Springer was a long-time member of Whitehead Baptist Church. She was a wonderful cook, and no one would ever leave her home hungry. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oron C. Springer; parents, Henry Clay Grisham, Sr and Tellie Campbell Grisham; and siblings.
Mrs. Springer is survived by her children, Sheila Surles (Jim) and Mark Springer (Sandy); grandchildren, Nicholas Surles, Joanna Whitman (Levi), and Jacob Springer; great grandson, Elijah Whitman.
Pallbearers will be Petey Grisham, Lee Butler, Gary “Smokey” Nugent, Mike Nash, Ryan Hardy, and Sammy Springer. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Tate, Randy Springer, and Tim Haraway.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Limestone Health Care and to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for all the love and care that was given.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.