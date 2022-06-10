Peggy Josephine Pierce of Pulaski passed away on June 7th, 2022 at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Giles County, TN on August 4th, 1940 and was 81 years old.
Peggy was a loving sister and aunt. She was a hard worker and very talented. Peggy loved baking, crafts, collecting antiques, and glassware. In her free time, she enjoyed being with friends and going out to eat.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 11th from 11:00 to 1:00PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The service will follow at 1:00PM in the chapel.
The burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Coley Liburn and Margaret Ellen Pierce, sister, Mary Eliza Pierce Hagood.
She is survived by her,
Sister, Shirley Ann Harwell of Pulaski, TN
Nephew, Douglas “Doug” (Kim) Harwell of Pulaski, TN
Niece, Lisa (Edward) Jones of Pulaski, TN
Niece, Lori Wilburn of Nashville, TN
Brother-In-Law, J.M. Hagood of Pulaki, TN
A host of great nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Peggy Josephine Pierce
