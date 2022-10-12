Obituary

With great sadness and deep sorrow we announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, no longer bounded by her earthly body and the evilness of Alzheimer’s.  Peggy was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, and was loved by all.

Peggy June Davis Chamblin, 77, of Killen, passed away October 11, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility.  She was a homemaker and a member of Center Hill Church of Christ. 

Survivors include:

            Son:  Tony Chamblin (Casie)

            Daughters:  Teresa Masonia (Bo), Kim Lindley (David) & Kristi Edwards

            Brother:  Auther Ray Davis

            Sister:  Betty Johnston

            (8) grandchildren;   (10) great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

            Husband:  Herbert Chamblin

            Parents:  Auther Wiley Davis & Virgie Lou Wright Davis

            Brothers:  Leon Davis & Royce Davis

            Sisters:  Jean Beavers, Ann Peden & Faye Springer

            Nephew:  Barry Peden

There will be a graveside service Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 1:00pm, at Center Hill Cemetery.  Burial will be at Center Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Colby Holden, Malachi Davis, Matt Davis, Colton Chamblin, David Lindley, Bo Masonia, Cayden Holden & Connor Holden.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

