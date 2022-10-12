With great sadness and deep sorrow we announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, no longer bounded by her earthly body and the evilness of Alzheimer’s. Peggy was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, and was loved by all.
Peggy June Davis Chamblin, 77, of Killen, passed away October 11, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a member of Center Hill Church of Christ.
Survivors include:
Son: Tony Chamblin (Casie)
Daughters: Teresa Masonia (Bo), Kim Lindley (David) & Kristi Edwards
Brother: Auther Ray Davis
Sister: Betty Johnston
(8) grandchildren; (10) great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Herbert Chamblin
Parents: Auther Wiley Davis & Virgie Lou Wright Davis
Brothers: Leon Davis & Royce Davis
Sisters: Jean Beavers, Ann Peden & Faye Springer
Nephew: Barry Peden
There will be a graveside service Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 1:00pm, at Center Hill Cemetery. Burial will be at Center Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Colby Holden, Malachi Davis, Matt Davis, Colton Chamblin, David Lindley, Bo Masonia, Cayden Holden & Connor Holden.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
