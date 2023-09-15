Peggy Williams Snider, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of the Piney Community, retired from Crockett Hospital, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and spending time with her family and her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Clara Mae Bryant Williams; her husband, James E. Snider, Sr.; one daughter, Tena Snider; one son, Donnie Lynn Snider; one brother, Billy Joe Williams; and one grandson, Jason Dickey.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Dickey and Lesa Clanton (Tim); two sons, James E. Snider, Jr. (Rhonda) and Carl Leslie "Ricky" Snider (Deborah), all of Lawrenceburg, TN; eleven grandchildren; and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 16, 2023, with Tony Ayers officiating. Interment will follow at Deerfield Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
