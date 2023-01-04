Perless Gordon Robinson, a man of God and devoted family man, passed away peacefully at home in Loretto, Tennessee, after a series of long-term illnesses on December 31, at the age of 92. Born October 21, 1930, he was the youngest of three children of Jody and Mary. In his younger years his most beloved companion was his dog Butch, then in July of 1958, he married his devoted and faithful wife Billie. Over the past 64 years they raised four children together in the home they built. Perless was a truck driver for Loretto Casket Company for 40 plus years, and while on his daily routes he picked up many interesting and unusual things he found on the side of the road. At the dinner table most evenings he would tell his family an interesting story from listening to Paul Harvey and sometimes silly, embarrassing jokes he had heard on the radio while driving leading to many eye rolls.
He faithfully served as a deacon for many years at Fairview Methodist Church and taught his children to put God above all else. He was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In retirement he enjoyed working in his workshop making furniture for family and friends. He was a quiet man, but at the same time he could walk up to any stranger and strike up a conversation. He will be remembered for his peanuts and vegetable gardens, his love of bread at every meal, his crazy childhood stories, his love of the New York Yankees, always having a peppermint in his pocket, and hating his first name because no one could pronounce it and forbidding his children to name any grandchild after him. He was never without his trusty pocket knife, and sometimes that caused him problems, specifically when he had to FedEx his knife home from the Nashville airport security.
Perless was preceded in death by his parents Jody and Mary, siblings Willard and Marie, and his loving son-in-law Randy Wood. He is survived by his wife Billie and four children: Karen Wood (husband Randy, preceded in death) of Decatur, AL; Connie Gruber and husband Tim of Pell City, AL; Michael Robinson and wife Kelly of Memphis, TN; and Myra Beckman and husband Robb of Hoover, AL. Also seven grandchildren: Katie Pisone and husband Morgen; Ashley Gruber and husband Diego Amado Torres, Anna Lloyd and husband David; Cory, Sam, Olivia, and Jack; four great-grandchildren: Violet, Isabella, Lucas, and Evelyn; and several nieces and nephew. In lieu of flowers the family would request donations to one the following organizations that have been instrumental in providing excellent care for Perless over the past several years due to his illnesses: Vanderbilt Eye Institute at give.vanderbilthealth.org, Clearview Cancer Institute at www.clearviewcancer.com/donate, and Compassus at compassuslivingfoundation.org/give. There will be a graveside service at Fairview Congregational Methodist Church cemetery on Saturday, January 7th at 1PM.In Case of Bad weather Service will be held in Fairview Congregational Methodist Church.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all of the nurses and caregivers from Lawrenceburg Hospice who have provided outstanding care and support over the last several months.
