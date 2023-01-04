Perry B. Bell, age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Hickory, NC, and employed with Wal-Mart where he worked the self-check registers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Eva Lee Beavers Bell; and two sisters.
He is survived by one son, Carl Bell of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Terry A. Bell of Conover, NC and Hoyt Michael Bell of Ramseur, NC; and two sisters, Margie Marie Bell of Marion, NC and Eloise Bell of Hickory, NC.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
