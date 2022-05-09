Peyton Elijah Christopher Malone of Pulaski passed away on May 7, 2022. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on September 17, 2000 and was 21 years old.
Peyton was known for his contagious smile. He enjoyed spending time outdoors riding rzr’s, and shooting pool. Peyton was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved mowing and was a big fan of John Deere.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 11th, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will take place at Choates Creek Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.
He is survived by
His parents, David Christopher Lewis and Tisha Lynne Malone of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Austin Price Cunningham of Kansas City, MO
Brother, Cody John Zans of Alton, IL
Brother, Keilan Tyler David (Gabby) of Jacksonville, NC
Sister, Makayla Lynne Malone of Pulaski, TN
Brother, Jacob Oliver Lewis Malone of Pulaski, TN
Grandmother, Sondra Lynne Baska of Georgetown, TX
Grandfather, Larry Price Cunningham of Kansas City, MO
Grandparents, Jeannie and David Malone of Pulaski, TN
Great Grandmother, Ruby Russell of Pulaski, TN
Nephew, Hunter John Zans of Alton, IL
Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Peyton Elijah Christopher Malone.
