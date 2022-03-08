Phillip Ray Bedingfield, age 36, of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday, March 05, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN.
He is survived by his father, Mark Bedingfield of Lawrenceburg, TN; mother, Lisa Henson of Lawrenceburg, TN; sister, Lauren Lee (Randy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; grandmother, Norma Bedingfield of Leoma, TN; and niece, Aubrie Lee.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
