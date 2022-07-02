Phyllis W. Smith, age 64, of Leoma, TN departed from this life on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Mease Countryside Hospital in Oldsmar, Florida.
All who knew Phyllis loved her. She was a strong believer and an active member of the College Place Church of Christ. People were drawn to Phyllis by her compassionate spirit and servant heart. She reflected Matthew 7:12 as she impacted so many children in her career as an educator for over 45 years. She will be missed by many, as she inherits her greater reward.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Dayton & Lenora Word, and her brother Morris Word.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tom Smith, her 4 children Zachary Smith (Tessa), Jamie Collins (Cameron), Hannah Beth Smith, and Joshua Smith (Emily), and grandchildren: Mela, Vayda, and Scout Smith.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, July 01, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 02, 2022, with Johnny Felker and Sylvester Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow at Minor Hill Cemetery in Giles County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
