Ralph Stephen “Steve” Walker passed away Friday evening, November 25, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on August 26, 1953 and was 69 years old.
Steve along with his wife Sheila owned and operated Little Miss Emily’s restaurant for over 23 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and worked hard to provide for them.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 29th from 4:00 until 7:00PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will take place Wednesday, November 30th at 12:00PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Emily Elizabeth Walker. His parents Thomas and Martha Jane Kimbro Walker along with his brother Jackie Walker.
He is survived by his,
Wife Sheila Walker of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Son, Stevie (Amy) Walker of Woodbury, Tennessee.
Daughter, Sarah (Rusty) Daly of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Grandchildren Zachary (Alexis) Gordon of Shelbyville and Jayda Daly of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Great-granddaughters, Etalee and Rylee.
Brother, Tommy (Vera Mae) Walker of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Brother, Sammy (Brenda) Walker of Shelbyville, Tennessee.
Sister, Jean Cook of Christiana, Tennessee.
Sister, Judy (Pete) Townes of Utah.
Sisters and brother-in-law, Paula (Tommy) Gatlin of Minor Hill, Tennessee. Steve (Karen) Spivey of Pulaski, Tennessee. Sister-in-law, Pam Walker of Fairview, Tennessee.
Several Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, and Great Nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Ralph Stephen “Steve” Walker.
