Randall Calvin White, 66, of Rogersville, AL, passed away April 28, 2023 at Helen Keller Hospital. Randy was a retired Research & Development Machinist for Elkhart Products in Elkhart, Indiana. He was a member of the Church of Christ and was worshipping with the Center Star Church.
Randy had a heart of gold and always put his family first. His favorite thing was working on or driving a tractor with his buddy, our son. They were inseparable. Randy also enjoyed gardening and sitting outside in the morning drinking coffee watching the sun rise. The knowledge that Randy had was unmeasurable. He was one in a million that can never be replaced. If you were fortunate enough to know Randy, then you had a friend. Randy was a protective husband, dad, and brother, as well as a loving grandad to Brodie and Ean, with whom he shared his love of the outdoors. He had a smile so beautiful and bright.
Randy is survived by:
Wife: Barbara Horton White
Son: Thomas Bradley Copeland
Daughter: Tina Wright (Tony)
Brothers: Doug White (Carolyn) and Curtis White (Niena)
Sisters: Linda Harlan (Paul), Cathy Sledge (John), & Carol Johnston (Jeff)
Grandson: Brodie Wright
Numerous Nieces and Nephews
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: John Calvin White and Ruby Leona Hathcoat White
Sister: Wanda Carol White
Grandson: Ean McCoy Wright
Visitation will be Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Adam Evans officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brodie Wright, Josh Sledge, Daniel Sledge, Justin Horton, Barry Harlan, and Brandon Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Johnston and Jay Perkins.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
