Randall Eugene Staggs, devoted father and grandfather, won his two-year battle with liver cancer on September 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Randall was born on March 6, 1954, as the middle child of Eugene & Evelyn (Kennedy) Staggs. Randall was a cattle farmer, beekeeper, cabinet maker, published author, retired bike line supervisor with Murray Ohio Manufacturing and owner of Brush Creek Honey Farm and My Blend Deer Minerals.

Randall was a member of County Line Church of Christ and enjoyed attending regular singings. Randall also served as a board member for the Tennessee Elk River Development Agency.

Randall is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene & Evelyn (Kennedy) Staggs; his in-laws, Noah Theodore and Dorothy Lee (Jackson) Grinder; his brother-in-law, Gary Grinder; his paternal grandparents, George Washington and Letha Ann (Brewer) Staggs; his maternal grandparents, Elias D. and Vesta Scharleen (Kuykendall) Kennedy.

Randall is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathey (Grinder) Staggs of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Brenda (Rusty) Beard of Springfield, TN; one daughter, Amber (Junior) Staggs; two sons, Brad (Kelly) Staggs and Devin (JP) Staggs; six grandchildren, Alaina Staggs-Boyd (Brown), Luke Staggs, Caleb Staggs, Libby Jane Staggs, Audrey Kate Staggs, and Charley Staggs all of Lawrenceburg, TN; two aunts, Patsy York, and Ava Beville of Florida.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 14th, from 5 - 8 PM and on Friday, September 15th, from 12 - 2 PM with the funeral to follow at 2 PM with Brother Bill McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Persimmon Ridge Cemetery located on Staggs Family Farm at 277 Brush Creek Road in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

