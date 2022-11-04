Randall Wade Toungette, age 65, of Henryville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, maintenance supervisor at Inside Solutions, and of the non-denominational Holiness Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Etha Graves Toungette; one sister, Brenda Toungette; and one step-daughter, Donna Mattox.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Toungette of Henryville, TN; one son, Shane Toungette of Summertown, TN; three step-daughters, Tammy Atwood of White House, TN, Christy Heupel of Five Points, TN, and Regina Creasey of Henryville, TN; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; special daughter-in-law, Carla Wilson; and three brothers, Kenneth Toungette of Lawrenceburg, TN, Perry Toungette (Susan) of Columbia, TN, and Larry Toungette (Kathy) of Collinwood, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, November 05, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 06, 2022, with Jeff Toungette officiating. Interment will follow at Chief Creek Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
