Randy Alan Long, age 57, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1964 in Lawrenceburg, TN. He worked for many years at Haley Tool & Stamping. He was a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. In his spare time, he loved to learn about civil war history, participating in civil war reenactments, hunting, and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Hobert and Helen Long; Brothers, Ricky Long and Ronnie Long.
He is survived by his Wife of 35 years, Darla Long; Daughters, Amy Gaconnet (Tony); Robin Guekel (Kris); Meagen Long; Grandchildren, Savannah, Amalie, Kaden, Sierra, Travis, Hayden, Brooklyn, and Abel; Several Nieces and Nephews
A Graveside Service will be held at Napier Cemetery on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. with Brother Art McCormick officiating.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
