It is with profound sadness that the family of Randy E. Chambers announce his peaceful passing on Monday, November 28th at the age of 74 at the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. He was a native of Louisville, KY, enthusiastic supporter of University of Kentucky college basketball and football and a U.S Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran.
Randy was born on February 12, 1948, to Russell and Mary Page Chambers in Louisville, KY. Randy chose to forgo his senior year of high school to join the U.S Marine Corps. On March 25, 1965, he earned his general equivalency diploma, and later served two tours of duty in Vietnam earning a Presidential Unit Citation and various other military decorations and campaign awards. On May 7, 1969, after honorably serving his country Randy became a professional truck driver, driving coast to coast and later became an ASE certified mechanic working throughout central-southern Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Patricia Diane Chambers; parents Russell and Mary Page Chambers; brother, Robert Chambers; and grandson, Nicholas Chambers.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Shelton (Harley); three sons, Anthony Chambers (Barbara), Randy Chambers (Carolyn), and Kelley Skees; six grandchildren, Justin Chambers, Matthew Milam, Andrew Chambers, Jordan Chambers, Randy Chambers Jr, and Joshua Chambers; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sandy Eastridge, Penny Hundley, Edie Stader; and long-time friend Teresa “Jo” Hicks.
Randy was an avid fisherman, gun enthusiast, beer connoisseur and was known to play a mean guitar. Always willing to lend an ear and share a life story of encouragement to those experiencing a challenging or difficult time. Later in life he found a love for writing and a few of his works were published.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Following his wishes, there will not be a service, rather a celebration of life with his family, followed by a short ash scattering ceremony near his beloved wife which will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by the way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
