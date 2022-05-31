Randy Gene Norwood of Minor Hill, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. He was born in Lester, Alabama on April 27, 1952 and was 70 years old.
Randy loved going to the mountains and loved talking and being with his friends. He loved being outdoors, fishing, and being around his family.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 4th, 2022 from 11:00 to 2:00pm at the Minor Hill Community Building.
He was preceded in death by his parents Billie Gene and Anna Jean Word Norwood.
He is survived by his,
Son, Rodney (Tara) Norwood of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Son, Kris (Tammy) Norwood of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Grandchild Reece Norwood.
Brothers Charles (Faye) Norwood of Columbia, Tennessee and Richie (Tammy) Norwood of Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Randy Gene Norwood.
