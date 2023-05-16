Randy L. “Frog” James, 58, of Rogersville, Alabama, passed away Monday, May 15th, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
Randy was born on December 11th, 1964, in Detroit, Michigan to Burlin and Elaine (nee Arnold) James. He was a 1982 graduate of Lauderdale County High School and later attended NWSCC on a baseball scholarship. He was a member of the local millwright union.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Burlin James. He is survived by his mother, Elaine James; four children, Tiffany (Ronny) Abernathy, Justin (Jessica) James, Dakota (Sydney) James, and Anabella James; grandchildren Ethan and Eli Rozelle, Camden Harris, Jackson and Griffin James, Raelyn Abernathy, and Dean James; brother Tim (Shelley) James; and his significant other, Joanie Lane.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 20th, from 2-4 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Caleb Gooch officiating. Burial will be at Mitchell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Garner, Roger Hamlin, Anthony Michael, Victor Patterson, Ethan Rozzelle, Eli Rozzelle, and Camden Harris.
Randy was known to his friends and family as Frog and he leaves behind many old softball and golfing buddies. He enjoyed everything related to the University of Alabama and the New York Yankees and loved telling stories of his old softball days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.