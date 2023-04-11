LOCAL OBITUARY

Randy Keith Holden, 65, of Killen, passed away April 9, 2023 at his mother’s residence. He worked at American Accessories International, LLC.

Survivors include:

           

            Mother:  Betty Sue Holden

            Sons:  Jon Nelson Holden & Keith Shane Holden

            Brothers:  Donnie Holden & Ricky Holden

            Sister:  Linda Bradley

Preceded in death by:

            Father:  Billy Nelson Holden

            Wife:  Regina Hoffman Holden

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11:00am, at North Carolina Cemetery with John Wakefield officiating.  Burial will follow after the service.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

