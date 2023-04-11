Randy Keith Holden, 65, of Killen, passed away April 9, 2023 at his mother’s residence. He worked at American Accessories International, LLC.
Survivors include:
Mother: Betty Sue Holden
Sons: Jon Nelson Holden & Keith Shane Holden
Brothers: Donnie Holden & Ricky Holden
Sister: Linda Bradley
Preceded in death by:
Father: Billy Nelson Holden
Wife: Regina Hoffman Holden
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11:00am, at North Carolina Cemetery with John Wakefield officiating. Burial will follow after the service.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Randy Holden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.