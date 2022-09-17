Randy Rexmon Smith, age 61, of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Randy was born January 2, 1961 to the late Alfred Rexmon and Helen Lucille Bailey Smith. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Smith, and his grandson, William Smith, Jr..
Survivors include his Sons, Randal Smith, William Smith and wife Dawn, and Matt Smith, all of Pulaski. His brothers, Richard Smith and wife Tina, Jerry Smith and wife Nancy, and Charles Smith, all of Lawrenceburg. His sister, Robbie Smith of Lawrenceburg, his grandchildren, Dakota, Malia, Nick, Hailey, and Karlee Smith.
No Services are scheduled
