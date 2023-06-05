LOCAL OBITUARY

Randy J. Riley Sr , age 68 of Loretto, TN passed away Friday June 2, 2023 at Home after a brief illness.  He was a native of Haven,KS.A Veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam,and a Construction Worker.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Mary Alice Bennett will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside.. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Wife-                      Patricia Riley                                    Loretto, TN

Sons-                      R. J. Riley (Randa)                           Loretto, TN

                               Paul Gall (Nicki)                               MI.

Daughter-             Teather Lyn Riley                             Lawrenceburg, TN

Brother-                William Riley                                    TX.

Sisters-                  Kathey Sterling                                 FL.

                               Cindy Hardy                                     TX

                               Debbie Riley                                      Hutchinson, KS

                               Peggy Sue Riley                                 Lyons, KS

14-Grandchildren- Harley Lovell (Destinany)- Ryan Stouder (Paige)

                                 Adrianna Gordon (Kevin)- Mercedies Gordon

                                 Alex Stouder (Adrianna)- Tristan Riley-

                                 Memphis Berry- Andrew Riley- Alec Riley

                                 Katelaya Riley- Jeffery Gall- Cadin Gall

                                 Mia Gall & Quinn Gall

5-Great Grandchildren

Preceded In Death By:

Parents-    William & Donna Lee Troyer Riley

Daughter-  Bobbi Jo Stouder

Pallbearers- Alex Stouder, Ryan Stouder, Harley Lovell, Andrew Riley, R J Riley, Tristan Riley

Honorary Pallbearers- Memphis Berry & Alec Riley

 

 

