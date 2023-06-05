Randy J. Riley Sr , age 68 of Loretto, TN passed away Friday June 2, 2023 at Home after a brief illness. He was a native of Haven,KS.A Veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam,and a Construction Worker. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Mary Alice Bennett will be officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside..
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Patricia Riley Loretto, TN
Sons- R. J. Riley (Randa) Loretto, TN
Paul Gall (Nicki) MI.
Daughter- Teather Lyn Riley Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother- William Riley TX.
Sisters- Kathey Sterling FL.
Cindy Hardy TX
Debbie Riley Hutchinson, KS
Peggy Sue Riley Lyons, KS
14-Grandchildren- Harley Lovell (Destinany)- Ryan Stouder (Paige)
Adrianna Gordon (Kevin)- Mercedies Gordon
Alex Stouder (Adrianna)- Tristan Riley-
Memphis Berry- Andrew Riley- Alec Riley
Katelaya Riley- Jeffery Gall- Cadin Gall
Mia Gall & Quinn Gall
5-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- William & Donna Lee Troyer Riley
Daughter- Bobbi Jo Stouder
Pallbearers- Alex Stouder, Ryan Stouder, Harley Lovell, Andrew Riley, R J Riley, Tristan Riley
Honorary Pallbearers- Memphis Berry & Alec Riley
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.