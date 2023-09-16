Ray Cox, age 59 of Lawrenceburg, passed away Friday September 15, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital.
Steve was born September 28, 1963 in Lawrenceburg, TN to Jimmy and Betty Sue Jones Cox. Steve loved to work on cars, shooting his gun, sell “junk”, and spending time with his family, especially his grandson Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Ora and Irene Cox and Clarence and Ruth Jones.
Visitation will be 1-3pm Tuesday September 19, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 3. Interment will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include his wife Kimberly Cox of Lawrenceburg, daughters Jessica Haun (Travis) of Lawrenceburg, Brooklyn Bunt of Lawrenceburg, grandchildren Oliver Bunt, Ella Grace Haun, Daniel Haun, and grandpup Bear Puppers Bunt.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
