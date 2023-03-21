Ray Dewayne Ware, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Ohio, retired from General Motors, and a member of Ethridge Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Katharine Wood Ware; his first wife, Jean Ware; his second wife, Genell Ware; one son, Ron Ware; one daughter, JoAnn Lovell; and two stepsons.
He is survived by one daughter, Darlene Ware of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandsons of Ohio; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Old Ethridge Cemetery at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023, with Ed Daniel officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
