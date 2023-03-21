LOCAL OBITUARY

Ray Dewayne Ware, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his residence.  He was a native of Ohio, retired from General Motors, and a member of Ethridge Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Katharine Wood Ware; his first wife, Jean Ware; his second wife, Genell Ware; one son, Ron Ware; one daughter, JoAnn Lovell; and two stepsons.

He is survived by one daughter, Darlene Ware of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandsons of Ohio; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Old Ethridge Cemetery at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023, with Ed Daniel officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Mar 23
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 23, 2023
1:00PM
Old Ethridge Cemetery
N. Maple Avenue
Ethridge, TN 38456
