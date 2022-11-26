Ray Ezell, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Clara Warner Ezell; infant son, Thomas Ray Ezell; one sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Gerald Myrick.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Ezell of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Jonathan Kyle Ezell of Columbus, OH; two daughters, Mindy Riley and husband Tim of Norfolk, VA, and Emily Stacey and husband Doug of Franklin, TN; two grandchildren, Oliver Stacey and Margot Stacey; one brother, Lindon Ezell and wife Glenda of Florence, AL; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM Monday, November 28, 2022. Condolences may be sent by way of www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.