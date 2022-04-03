Ray Tidwell

Ray Tidwell, 63, of Rogersville passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, April 1, 2022. Ray was an avid fisherman who love attending bass fishing tournaments.

A visitation will be Tuesday, April 5th from 3-5 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Daniel Huntley will be officiating and Tony Cosby will be offering a eulogy. Pallbearers will be Tony Cosby, Barry Watters, Danny Hardiman, Chris Tidwell, Tyler Tidwell, Blake Tidwell and Wesley Yielding. 

Ray is preceded in death by his parents Buck and Dixie Tidwell; and his granddaughter, Samantha Tidwell. He is survived by his wife, Linda Tidwell; children, Misty Dindlebeck and Matthew Tidwell (Elise Tremblay); grandchildren, Marlon, Ava, Madi, Sydney, Selena and Jaxson; siblings, Donna (Ralph) Nix, Jerry (Julie) Tidwell, Terry Tidwell, Barry (Deanna) Tidwell; brother-in-law, David (Tammy) Yielding; sister-in-law, Marla Yielding; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

