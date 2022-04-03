Ray Tidwell, 63, of Rogersville passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, April 1, 2022. Ray was an avid fisherman who love attending bass fishing tournaments.
A visitation will be Tuesday, April 5th from 3-5 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service following in the chapel. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Daniel Huntley will be officiating and Tony Cosby will be offering a eulogy. Pallbearers will be Tony Cosby, Barry Watters, Danny Hardiman, Chris Tidwell, Tyler Tidwell, Blake Tidwell and Wesley Yielding.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents Buck and Dixie Tidwell; and his granddaughter, Samantha Tidwell. He is survived by his wife, Linda Tidwell; children, Misty Dindlebeck and Matthew Tidwell (Elise Tremblay); grandchildren, Marlon, Ava, Madi, Sydney, Selena and Jaxson; siblings, Donna (Ralph) Nix, Jerry (Julie) Tidwell, Terry Tidwell, Barry (Deanna) Tidwell; brother-in-law, David (Tammy) Yielding; sister-in-law, Marla Yielding; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Tidwell’s family.
