Raymond Douglas “Doug” Thrasher, 86, of Killen, AL, passed away March 29, 2023 at Florence Nursing & Rehab. Doug was a retired Chemist for Tennessee Valley Authority and was a native of Lawrence County, AL. He was of the Christian faith and was a United States Army Veteran.
Doug lettered three years in basketball, football, and baseball at Lawrence County High School. He was selected All-TVC in football and played in the 1954 North-South all-star game. Doug officiated for 35 years in three sports, working many state basketball tournaments. He also officiated junior college and women’s college basketball games, umpired 12 years in the GSC and worked the NAIA playoffs. Doug also officiated summer league softball and baseball. He was inducted into the Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and was also inducted into the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.
Doug is survived by:
Wife: Connie White Thrasher
Daughters: Amy Rutledge and Marcy Smith (Anthoney)
Brother: Ronald Thrasher
Grandchildren: Molly, Shauna, and Russell
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Guy Thrasher and Bertha Eady Thrasher
Brothers: Steven Thrasher and Dwayne Thrasher
Sister: Barbara Glasgow
Visitation will be Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday at Greenview Memorial Park.
The family would like to send special thanks to Joe Fowler and Butch Toner for being his special friends for so many years.
