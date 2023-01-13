Raymond Jerry Harris, age 73, of Columbia, TN passed away Monday, January 09, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Nashville, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Christian Faith. Mr. Harris served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harris and Ada Grace Faulkner Bojarski.
He is survived by two sons, Rod Harris (Jessica) of Spring Hill, TN, and Randall Harris of Lawrenceburg, TN; four brothers, Tony Pentecost of Centerville, TN, David Harris of OH, Bill Harris of OH, and John Harris of OH; four sisters, Joyce Jones of Maryland, Teresa Harris of OH, Vicky Harris of OH, and Vivian Harris of OH; and five grandchildren, Austin J. Harris, Hailey Harris, Jaden Harris, Paxton Harris, and Weston Harris.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Old Ethridge Cemetery at 11:00 AM Friday, January 13, 2023, with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
