Reba Carol Johns passed away Tuesday evening, February 8th, 2022, at Athens Health & Rehab. She was born in Giles County on March 18th, 1946 and was 75 years old.
Reba was a loving homemaker. She enjoyed canning and loved to fish.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alberta Hargrove, Son, Donnie Johns, Sisters, Willie Mae Phillips, Opal Scott, Sandra Scott, and Brother, Joe Hargrove.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Loretta Johns and Son-in-law Dennis McCluskey of Goodsprings, AL
Daughter, Denise Carol Johns of Prospect, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Reba Carol Johns.
